Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An aggravated assault was reported at 4:09 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Opal Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:00 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Gray Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 11:16 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Theft was reported at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Theft was reported at 1:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Deadly discharge of a firearm was reported at 4:00 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Brewster Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 5:26 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of assault with bodily injury family violence.
- An arrest was made at 8:22 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South 11th Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury family violence, terroristic threat.
- An accident was reported at 10:59 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Bonnie Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
- Theft was reported at 2:07 p.m. Thursday on Wolfe Road.
- An accident was reported at 2:14 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
- A burglary was reported at 4:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South FM 116.
- An arrest was made at 6:18 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of West Business Highway 190 on suspicion of theft.
- An arrest was made at 6:19 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:36 p.m. Thursday in the 100 West Anderson Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 6:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:03 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
- Assault causing bodily injury family violence was reported at 7:59 p.m. Thursday in the 100 East Hogan Drive.
Harker Heights
- Assault causing bodily injury family violence was reported at 5:29 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 5:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Fraud was reported at 5:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Avenue A.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:34 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:36 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
- A disturbance was reported at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West 2nd Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A runaway was reported at 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East 8th Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:26 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
