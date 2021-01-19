Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:00 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Evetts Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:00 a.m. Monday in the 2100 of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Ferndale Drive and West Lane.
- Theft was reported at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:55 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North 2nd Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
- An arrest was made at 12:36 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Main Street on suspicion of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.
- Possession of dangerous drug was made at 5:54 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
- Theft of a firearm was made at 12:05 p.m. Monday in the 10 block of Karen Sue Circle.
- Possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury family violence was reported at 2:12 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Assault causing bodily injury family violence was reported at 3:28 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Pintail Loop.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:58 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Carpenter Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:13 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Kate Street.
- Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported at 11:44 p.m. Monday in the 300 East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not provided on Tuesday.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 2nd Street on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- A disturbance was reported at 12:49 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West 1st Street.
- Fraud was reported at 4:21 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 8:29 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
