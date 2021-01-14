Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Austin Avenue and North Fourth Street.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 48th Street.
- A theft was reported at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Trenton Avenue and Willow Springs Road.
- Debit credit card abuse was reported at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North 1st Street.
- An arrest was made at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Main Street for suspicion of firearm theft.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
- An accident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A burglary was reported at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South FM 116.
- Forgery was reported at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
- Theft was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Debit card abuse was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
- An arrest was made at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue on suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
- Identification fraud was reported at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue F.
- An arrest was made at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of theft.
- Assault by contact family violence was reported at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
- An unattended death was reported at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Curry Avenue.
- Deadly conduct discharge of firearm was reported at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
Harker Heights
- An aggravated robbery was reported at 1:00 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Eagle Ridge Drive.
Lampasas
- A prowler was reported at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- A suspicious person was reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue B for a parole violation.
- A suspicious person was reported at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Gamel Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street on suspicion of sexual assualt of a child.
- Theft was reported at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An accident was reported at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday on South U.S. Highway 183.
- An arrest was made at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway on suspicion of intoxicated driving and driving with invalid license.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hetherly Street.
