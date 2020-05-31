Students were officially sent into their summer break but for many families, this year’s vacation planning looks different than usual. With flight cancellations and safety concerns about living in hotels, people are looking for new ways to enjoy their summer.
A popular alternative to flights, cruises and hotels are recreational vehicles. The industry has seen record sales and rentals nationwide, which is also visible locally.
“Usually, it’s pretty slow around this time but it has been pretty busy,” said Nick Rice, owner of Family RV Sales at 905 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen. “We are selling quite a few.”
Rice’s business focusses on RV sales of all kinds and sizes ranging from 18 to 49 feet.
“We have the ones you can drive, the ones you pull, travel trailers, camper trailers, motor homes — we do a little bit of everything,” he said.
While new RVs can cost anywhere between $10,000 and $300,000 depending on style and features, lower prices are available for previously owned models. A special driver’s license is not needed.
“You can come by and see what we have,” he said. “We fill out a sheet for you that you take to your bank if you need financing, that is not an issue.”
While Rice is happy about the growing demand, the high number of costumers has also been challenging.
“We are having a hard time keeping up,” he said.
Many first-time buyers are driven to their decision by health and safety concerns following the COVID-19 crisis.
Staying and travelling in their own RV gives them the opportunity to sleep in their own space, keep their home on the road as clean as possible and cook their own meals while enjoying their vacation.
While RVs are a plausible way of enjoying one’s summer, Rice had a few tips for first-time buyers.
“Make sure your vehicle is big enough to pull the RV,” he said. “Don’t get too much trailer and don’t have enough truck.”
He also urged to plan a travel route instead of just hitting the road.
“Plan where you are going,” he said. “That way you will know how much the gas mileage is going to cost and … you can figure out how much the trip is going to cost.”
Route planning should also include coordinating stops at all RV parks you are planning to stay at.
“It would be a wise thing to make a reservation, especially during this time of year,” Rice said. “With the pandemic, a lot of these places are filling up, especially the ones on the beach like Port Aransas or Padre Island.”
