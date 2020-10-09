Many Killeen residents no longer need to worry about boiling their water as one notice was lifted and one that was scheduled to begin Monday was canceled.
The lifted notice was for properties located at 415 E. Ave. A and 716,800, 802 and 808 N. 8th St.
The notice that was canceled would have effected properties at:
1101 to 1314 College Street
217 Young Avenue
202 to 217 W. Dunn Avenue
307 to 317 W. Dean Avenue
1306 to 1314 Garth Drive
The work that will lead to that boil water notice will be rescheduled.
