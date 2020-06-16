A 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the 400 block of North Seventh Street in Copperas Cove on Monday.
Eric Wayne Rodgers was found by Copperas Cove police around 7:06 p.m. Monday with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
A 34-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and he was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple where he was treated and released, according to the release.
The incident is still under investigation by the police department.
Residents can call the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 to provide any information or an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.