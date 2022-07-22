One person died Friday afternoon when the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep and crossed into the path of oncoming traffic on Farm-to-Market 929 north of Gatesville, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to the release, 46-year-old Shem Munroe, of Medford, N.Y., died when a GMC pickup truck collided head-on with his Chevrolet Equinox.
The GMC, which was driven by an unidentified 58-year-old man from Gatesville, was travelling northbound on FM 929 when the driver reportedly fell asleep, crossing into the southbound lane where it hit Munroe’s vehicle.
Munroe was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Coryell Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
The investigation is currently open and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.