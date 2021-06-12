Emergency crews responded to a fatal motorcycle accident near Texas Highway 195 and Chaparral Road in south Killeen Saturday.
The accident was reported about 4:45 p.m. just south of Chaparral near the 195 Plaza, Killeen police verified.
A severely damaged motorcycle was at the scene, and a white sheet covered what appeared to be a body. A damaged Chevrolet Silverado was was also at the scene, as emergency crews worked.
“Upon the officers arrival, they located the operator of the motorcycle lying in the roadway. Killeen Paramedics arrived and started to perform life saving measures,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email to the Herald Saturday. “The operator succumbed to his injuries and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced him deceased at the scene.”
The crash is under investigation, and police did not immediately identify the person who died.
