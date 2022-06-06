An accident at the corner of Gilmer Street and Rancier Drive in north Killeen Monday slowed traffic as onlookers tried to see what happened when a small sub-compact Chevy collided with a motorcycle at the traffic signal.
According to the driver, who was in military fatigues, he was traveling east on Rancier Drive about 1:30 p.m. and attempted to make a left turn onto northbound Gilmer Drive. A motorcycle was seen traveling westbound on Rancier when the two collided.
The motorcyclist sustained injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS personnel before being taken by ambulance for further care. The driver of the car didn’t appear to have sustained any physical injuries, but was visibly shaken. His car had damage to the front of the vehicle. Emergency crews arrived and began laying down absorbent materials where one or both of the vehicles had leaked fluid.
No additional information was available from the scene at the time of publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.