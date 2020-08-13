An individual died in a vehicle accident near the Willow Springs Drive overpass along Interstate 14 in Killeen Wednesday night, however, state police offered few details on the accident.
Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the accident and death in a phone call Thursday afternoon.
Washko would not provide any further details.
Killeen police referred questions to DPS.
