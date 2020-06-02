One man is dead after being shot Monday night in west Killeen, police said.
Killeen police went to the 2800 block of Kerrville Court around 9:05 p.m., according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Police went to the residence for a call of shots fired. When officers got to the residence, they saw a man on the ground in front of the residence.
Police said the man, whose identity police have not yet released, had a gunshot wound and was not breathing.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the man dead at 9:49 p.m. Monday.
Police are investigating as a criminal homicide.
Detectives with KPD's Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, Miramontez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.