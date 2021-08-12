Killeen police are investigating a drowning death that happened at a hotel.
Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the Travel Lodge, 810 E. Central Texas Expressway, for a possible drowning with CPR in progress, police said in a Facebook post.
Paramedics continued life saving measures when they arrived.
The male, whose name and age has not yet been released, succumbed and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 7:57 p.m., police said.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.