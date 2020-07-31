One person was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in serious condition after a two-vehicle accident in Killeen Friday morning.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department went to the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street around 6:50 a.m. Friday in reference to a crash.
Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the police department, said in an email Friday that a box truck was stopped at the traffic light on South Fort Hood Street when a car was traveling at a high rate of speed struck the back of the box truck.
The car was pinned underneath the box truck, and the driver of the car was later airlifted, according to Miramontez.
The driver of the box truck reported no injuries.
