Hundreds of Killeen Mall employees and patrons ran for cover as shots rang out Tuesday evening during the busiest time of the Christmas shopping season.
Around 7:15 p.m., Killeen police responded to a call of shots fired inside the mall.
Ben Solis, co-owner of Pro Image Sports at the Killeen Mall, shared video footage from his store with the Herald Tuesday evening. Solis said his store is directly across from Finish Line where the shooting allegedly occurred.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, in a news conference Tuesday outside Panera Bread restaurant, did not verify the location in the mall that the shooting allegedly occurred.
In the video, 10 gunshots can loudly be heard and six customers and three employees are seen running for cover.
When police arrived, they found one man who was shot multiple times.
“He was life-flighted to a local hospital. His medical situation is stable. He was conscious and breathing when he left in the helicopter,” Kimble said.
Kimble said the mall was filled with a lot of chaos as multiple calls came in.
“A shelter in place went in at the Killeen Mall — that protocol went out,” he said.
As of around 9 p.m. Tuesday, an unspecified number of people were still sheltering in the mall.
“There are people who are still sheltering in place,” he said. “We are systematically escorting them safely with the tactical units.”
Kimble said police have a suspect in the case, described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall wearing a white mask, white beanie, black hoodie and black sweatpants.
As of around 9 p.m., the suspect was not yet in custody.
“Our first priority is to safely get everyone out of the mall,” Kimble said.
Solis said he wanted to thank one employee in particular, Deleon “Dilly” Collins, for safely securing the store, protecting employees and patrons, amid the chaos.
Solis said the Killeen Mall is typically a safe place to shop.
“I would say the Killeen Mall is a safe mall,” he said. “I think usually there’s always security, there’s always police, and mall management does a good job of making sure the mall is secure.”
Simultaneously, police were actively searching for the suspected shooter.
“We are still doing our outer perimeter searches also,” Kimble said. “We have robots and drones, and dogs that are searching that area.”
Assisting the Killeen Police Department on scene were officers with the Harker Heights Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Killeen ISD Police Department. The department was also in verbal communication with the Fort Hood police.
Anyone at the mall around 7 p.m. with information about the man suspected of the shooting or the incident are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
