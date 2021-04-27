The Killeen area could see around 1 to 3 inches of rain over the course of the next few days, according to the latest reports from the National Weather Service.
Rain chances look to increase this evening with the greatest chances on Wednesday and Wednesday evening.
Though not necessarily likely, National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes said there could be isolated areas of 3 to 5 inches of rain. If any areas receive that much rain, it could result in minor flooding or flash flooding in flood-prone areas, Barnes said.
Storms are not currently projected to be severe.
Barnes said meteorologists hope the rain can help mitigate some of the effects of the drought conditions the Central Texas area has seen.
Drought conditions appear to have improved slightly for Bell and Lampasas counties.
Much of Bell County is now in moderate drought conditions, with a small portion of the northern part of the county being under severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The most recent map was released Thursday.
The same goes for Lampasas County, as much of it has been downgraded to moderate drought conditions. Much of the county’s eastern edge that borders Coryell County remains under severe drought conditions.
Coryell County looks much the same as it has for the past couple weeks, however. Much of the central part of the county is still under extreme drought conditions, while the rest is experiencing severe conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.