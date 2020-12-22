A woman was taken to AdventHealth-Central Texas with injuries after an early morning two-vehicle accident near the intersection of State Highway 195 and Elms Road in south Killeen.
The accident occurred around 6:57 a.m. Tuesday morning and involved a blue Buick Encore and an 18-wheeler.
The 18-wheeler was stopped at the red light on Highway 195 and the Buick failed to control its speed and hit the back of the 18-wheeler trailer, according to Commander Ronnie Supak with the Killeen Police Department.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured but the driver of the Buick was, however, she is expected to make a full recovery, according to Supak.
The Buick was towed because of damage from the crash.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to Supak.
