COPPERAS COVE — Tree limbs, brush, shingles and chunks of metal roof were strewn all over the yards of residents near Big Divide Road. Objects, such as a trampoline, were flipped over or moved to other people’s yards, fences were damaged or destroyed, and some trees were uprooted.
Metal street poles and stop signs laid flat at some intersections, bent at the bottom.
That was one year ago today.
Just before 5:30 p.m. June 9, 2019, a tornado ripped through the neighborhoods in western Copperas Cove, leaving a path of destruction around 1.5 miles long.
A few days later, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth rated it as an EF-2 tornado with wind speeds of around 115 mph.
According to the NWS, the path of the tornado stretched almost one mile in length with damage noted to homes and property on either side of the path.
A total of 198 homes and property were affected by that storm, Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said at the time. The total number of homes with damage severe enough to displace the residents remained at three.
Shortly after the tornado struck, people from all over flocked to the area, not only to get a glimpse of what had just happened, but also to check on people and begin the recovery process, which took months.
The house of Don and BJ Taylor, in the 3200 block of Colorado Drive, was one of the hardest hit.
The Taylors moved back into their house in the first week of November, around five months after the tornado.
“Repairs have gone really well,” BJ Taylor said Saturday. “We had a restoration company that started, and then we took over and got the contractors for the roof, the fence, the inside.”
The Taylors’ insurance company covered everything besides their $2,000 deductible, which Don Taylor said was covered mostly by their church and other friends who donated.
“It’s been, other than time consuming, fairly painless,” BJ Taylor said.
While their house was being repaired, they lived on their property in a portion of their garage which Don Taylor called “the man room,” around 2,000 square feet smaller than their house.
BJ Taylor said keeping their same routine and being more conscious of each other’s needs helped them endure the five months in the 800-square foot “man room.”
For Cheryl and Erasmus Julien, who live in the 3500 block of Talley Circle, across the street from the Taylors, the repair process was a little faster, but it still took a couple of months.
The first thing replaced was their roof, approximately three to four weeks after the tornado, Cheryl Julien said Saturday.
“The entire thing,” she said. “Not a portion or a piece of it.”
After the roof, the Juliens got a new shed.
“We got the shed about two weeks after that (the roof),” she said.
About three weeks after getting the new shed, the Juliens replaced their fence, which was damaged by a nearby neighbor’s trampoline.
“We had to wait on the guy who we wanted to repair (it). He was out of town,” she said.
Don Taylor and Cheryl Julien both said they saw the tornado coming moments before it struck, and it is something they won’t forget.
“The thing I remember is the western horizon was jet black, and it had streaks of gold and orange and yellow through it,” Don Taylor said. “And I knew that was going to be a bad storm.”
Taylor said he saw the tornado coming as he looked northwest while he and their dog were in the backyard. He grabbed their dog and took him into a closet in the bathroom of the shed.
He had to wait a few minutes before going back up to the house to check on his wife who was taking a nap.
“It had calmed somewhat, and I was going to try to get up to the house to check on my wife, but there was still stuff flying through the air, so we just went back in and waited a little bit longer,” Taylor said.
Cheryl Julien said she and her husband were watching about six of their grandchildren that day.
She was wiping down her window blinds when she saw it.
“When I was looking, I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” she said. “You know what made me realize it was a tornado? Something was twirling inside, and I saw it spinning.”
She said while her grandchildren were taking shelter in a bathroom, she and her husband were in the center of the house.
“We got in the center of the house, ‘cause (we’re) Christians, so we just began to pray,” Cheryl Julien said. “We just started praying; we just started walking back and forth in the center of the house.”
“It wasn’t long,” she said. “ It felt like an eternity, though, but it was only maybe about five minutes.”
Cheryl Julien and the Taylors said they think about storms differently now.
“I take it more seriously ... I get out the way,” Cheryl Julien said. “I get into cover and safety now, I do that a little bit faster.”
It has made BJ Taylor question every storm that moves through.
“All the storms start out easy, and then they get hard,” she said. “So, every storm, it’s like, ‘Well, is this one going to be a big one?’”
Young said emergency management saw with this incident that tornados can strike with little or no notice and say residents should ensure they are prepared.
“A year ago the National Weather Service indicated on its daily forecast that severe weather was possible and even probable in our area some 9 hours before the tornado struck our community,” Young said in an email Monday.
“This information should have put everyone on high alert to be watchful. This tornado also struck while the area was under a Thunderstorm Warning where notice was provided some 40 minutes ahead of the Tornado that high winds up to 70 mph, hail up to 1.75” in diameter and a tornado was possible for our area,” he said in his emailed response to Herald questions.
“This information was shared from the National Weather Service, as well as CodeRED.”
He said residents should take an active role in disaster preparedness: Look at the weather forecast each day, understand the information and probable outcomes and have a plan for your home. Severe weather should be monitored closely.
“As with the Tornado last year, it spun up, touched down and faded away very quickly. So quick that before the National Weather Service was able to interpret the data to determine that a tornado was active and send notifications, it had already formed, touched down, moved across the ground and faded away.
“Some storms are just like that.”
Weather alerts
Here's how you can sign up for CodeRED's free alerts.
Upon navigating to the CodeRED registration page — https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/bff2144c1ee5 — the user will be asked if they would like to create a managed account with Google Plus, Facebook, or Twitter, or if they would just like to create a separate guest account for CodeRED.
Accounts can be created with multiple points of contact such as text messages to a phone or emails on the computer. Residents of other cities, in addition to Copperas Cove, can enroll in CodeRED.
For a step-by-step breakdown of how to signup for CodeRED, go to https://bit.ly/KDHCodeRed
