Since leaving the armed services, 10 area veterans have involved themselves in many endeavors, including as school board members, city council members, food pantry directors and Boy Scout leaders.
Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock, honored all of the veterans Saturday with Congressional Veteran Commendations, something he has done for eight years now.
“As a nation, those who serve should always be recognized,” Carter said during the ceremony at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Carter and his team devised the idea for the Congressional commendation when he was driving throughout his 31st Congressional District of Texas. He realized that there are several veterans who continue to serve their communities in honorable ways.
“What makes America great is the people and what they’re willing to give ... to keep this republic going,” he said.
Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, deputy commander of maneuver at Fort Hood, said it was he who was humbled to be in the presence of the 10 men and women honored Saturday.
“When you look at the individuals over to my right ... as well as many individuals throughout this audience, there is no doubt people like me and the others in uniform in this audience, we are here today because of individuals like these,” Beck said. “We are here to stand on their shoulders based on what they built for our nation, our military, our community and our installation over generations of service.”
For the past eight years, Carter has held the commendation ceremony on the campus of A&M-Central Texas, something the university’s president, Marc Nigliazzo, said is fitting.
“It seems fitting that this ceremony has been held annually at this site,” he said. “On land that was once part of “The Great Place” — Fort Hood, Texas — in sight of the flags that fly each day in remembrance of the nearby State Veterans Cemetery, where the echoes of artillery fire and a bugle call are not uncommon, on a campus whose student body is notably comprised of those serving and those who have served as well as members of their families.”
Veterans receiving the commendation Saturday were:
Charles Auldridge, U.S. Navy (Leander)
Richard Arlington Briggs, Jr., U.S. Army (Killeen)
Tracey Lindette Brown Greene, U.S. Army (Harker Heights)
Carl Doering, U.S. Army (Georgetown)
Mark Erskine, U.S. Army (Temple)
Mitch Fuller, U.S. Army (Hutto)
Benny Koshy, U.S. Army (Temple)
Juan Rivera, U.S. Army (Killeen)
Glenn Towery, U.S. Navy (Round Rock)
George Willey, U.S. Navy (Austin)
