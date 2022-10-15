Since leaving the armed services, 10 area veterans have involved themselves in many endeavors, including as school board members, city council members, food pantry directors and Boy Scout leaders.

Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock, honored all of the veterans Saturday with Congressional Veteran Commendations, something he has done for eight years now.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.