Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Conder Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11:19 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of McCarthy Avenue.
An assault was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Windward Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for criminal trespassing of a habitation was reported at 2:02 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Avenue F.
A runaway was reported at 6:36 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Lindsey Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:47 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An affidavit of surety to surrender principal was reported at 8:12 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South First Street.
An arrest for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone was reported at 8:24 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Credit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:03 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, emergency medical detention, safekeeping was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Forgery financial instrument was reported at 10:10 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Hobby Road.
Deadly conduct was reported at 10:21 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Red Oak Circle.
Improper relationship between educator and student was reported at 12:12 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct, abusive language was reported at 12:40 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 1:52 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Avenue D and East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:56 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1:56 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 2:51 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Westview Circle.
Theft was reported at 2:38 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:24 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
An arrest for theft, outstanding warrants, possession of controlled substance was reported at 7:03 p.m. Friday.
An accident was reported at 10:57 p.m. Friday in the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 11:05 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Appaloosa Drive.
An arrest for credit/debit card abuse of the elderly, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:07 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An arrest for continuous violence against family, interference with emergency phone call was reported at 7:28 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Dryden Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:36 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assist arrest for another agency for possession of marijuana was reported at 12:19 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Anderson Avenue.
An unattended death was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
An agency assist for a juvenile was reported at 1:59 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
A theft was reported at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 6:23 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:39 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of West Avenue E and South First Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:03 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of West Avenue B and Bridle Drive.
Continuous violence against the family, assault of a family member was reported at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Marlee Circle.
An accident was reported at 9:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Freedom Lane.
An arrest for failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, evading arrest/detention, hindering apprehension/prosecution was reported at 2:16 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Blanket Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for invalid operators license, speeding was reported 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
An arrest for speeding, expired operators license was reported at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Duty on striking fixture was reported at 6:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:22 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Vernice Drive and Lutheran Church Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:12 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Lindsey Drive.
An assault, family violence was reported at 8:52 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding city warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility/public nuisance, speeding, failure to appear, violate promise to appear was reported at 1:59 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A sexual assault against a child was reported at 9:42 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Knights Way.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1:17 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:56 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driving was reported at 9:13 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Interstate Highway 14.
Criminal trespassing, an assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:24 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Burglary of vehicles, theft was reported at 3:46 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for theft was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 5:55 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:49 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:49 p.m. Sunday in the 17000 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:58 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.