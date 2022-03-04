Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 12:02 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Second Street.
Burglary of a building reported at 2;55 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft reported at 3:31 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Theft reported at 5:33 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Theft reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft reported at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 10:15 a.m. Thursday near Lake Inks Avenue and North 38th Street.
Discharge of a firearm reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South 38th Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday near Carpet Lane and West Elms Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 1:37 p.m. Thursday near South College Street and West G Avenue.
Theft reported at 1:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South West Young Drive.
Criminal trespassing reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Evading arrest reported at 9:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Theft reported at 4:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Montell Street.
Fleet accident reported at 6:34 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Oak Street.
Arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for driving without license, no proof of insurance and prior warrants reported at 10:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest on prior failure to appear warrant reported at 10:05 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of West Business highway 190.
Theft reported at 12:37 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
Criminal trespass reported at 12:38 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property reported at 12:40 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther king Jr. Drive and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Theft of mail reported at 12:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Yaupon Road.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 1:59 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft reported at 2:02 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for assault with bodily injury reported at 3:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault reported at 6:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare check reported at 6:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
Unlawful carry of a weapon in prohibited places reported at 7:13 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
Criminal mischief reported at 7:41 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South 13th Street.
Arrest for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest reported at 8:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Accident reported at 10:18 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of West Highway 190 and Big Divide Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Warrant service reported at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, in the 300 block of Elbert Lane.
LAMPASAS
Harrassment reported at 10;25 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of south Broad Street.
Fraud reported at 12:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Harassment reported at 12:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of habitation reported at 1:46 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 2:29 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Reckless driver reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Suspicious activity reported at 4:58 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported at 10;23 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
