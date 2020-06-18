The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity will be working with community organizations to build 10 playhouses for children in Central Texas, according to a news release from the Habitat for Humanity.
The event is Saturday at the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity office/ReStore at 2601 Atkinson Ave., in Killeen.
The event will include the playhouse blitz build, entertainment, food and opportunities to meet potential homeowners whose home construction will benefit from the gifts made at this fundraising event, according to the release. The public is welcomed to attend the event after 11 a.m.
“Project Playhouse is a way for local businesses and organizations to give back to deserving members of the community in more ways than one,” the news release said.
The money raised from the sponsorships and day of donations will all go toward new home builds in 2020, according to the release.
