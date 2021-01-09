The Killeen ISD School Board of Trustees is set to hear a request by school officials to grant 10 classrooms a waiver to exceed the class size limit of 22 students set forth by the Texas Education Code.
The limit of 22 students applies to virtual and in-person learning, according to an attachment to the agenda.
Campuses with classrooms requesting waivers are Clear Creek Elementary, Maude Moore Wood Elementary, Montague Village Elementary, Saegert Elementary, Sugar Loaf Elementary and Willow Springs Elementary.
Three of the classrooms are kindergarten classrooms, one is a second grade classroom, one is a third grade classroom and five are fourth grade classrooms.
Enrollment in nine of the classes is 23 students, including virtual, and enrollment in the other is 24 students.
Previously, the school board has approved 26 other waiver requests from 16 different campuses.
KISD trustees will hear other agenda items such as:
A COVID-19 update
An overview of the College, Career, and Military Readiness Program
Report on the Nov. 19, 2020, board audit committee meeting
Annual consideration of KISD board audit committee charter
Tuesday’s board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s administration building at 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen. The meeting will also be viewable online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
Two special board meetings are also scheduled this week. One is at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the other is at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
