COPPERAS COVE — After cutting hair for about 10 years in Killeen, longtime Copperas Cove resident Jonathan Gray has now opened up his own shop in his hometown.
Nonpareil Barbershop celebrated on Tuesday its grand opening at 2518 E. Business Highway 190, Suite B, in Copperas Cove.
It has been open for approximately two weeks.
“The excitement level, I can’t even explain it, man,” Gray said as he took a moment to sit down. “Happy, joyful, just overwhelmed really.”
Gray, 32, has cut hair at two barber shops in Killeen after training at OG’s School of Hair Design in Killeen. He said it has been a dream to own a barbershop for a long time.
“I think every person goes to barber school with the idea that they want to own their own shop,” Gray said, adding that the idea has been there for about six to seven years.
Nonpareil has three barbers, including Gray, with two more coming soon. Gray said it is a family-oriented barbershop. People of all ages, genders and hair types are welcome.
Among the barbers currently cutting at Nonpareil is a cosmetologist who can cut and style women’s hair.
The barber shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed Sundays.
Walk-ins are available, but appointments are recommended. Call 254-577-5515 to make an appointment.
Congratulations on following your dream and making it a reality! God makes all things possible!
