BELTON — About 100 dogs competed in an American Kennel Club agility trial Friday through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Bell County Kennel Club teamed up with Travis County Kennel Club for the trial, which had about 350 runs a day, said Terri Boedeker, trial chairman.
Winning dogs earned AKC points, ribbons and other awards. All proceeds went to Jax’s Fund of Priceless Beginnings, a domestic violence group, she said.
Priceless Beginnings also deals with people suffering from a natural disaster, she said.
“If people are told to get out and have pets, they don’t want to leave them,” she said. “So Jax’s Fund will be available to help get the pet out also.”
This might come in the way of providing board or foster care for a pet, she said.
Betsie Bolger of Dallas brought three dogs to the agility trial.
“Two are running and one’s a puppy who’s getting acquainted,” he said. “He’s too young to trial yet.”
One of her dogs had three qualifying runs Saturday, she said. Her other dog had a double qualification.
She’s owned dogs all of her life, she said, and has been in agility trials four years.
“I love it,” she said. “I used to do horses. I got remarried and I didn’t want to travel as much. Then I discovered agility.”
The bond the owner gets with their dog is amazing, she said.
“You run as one,” she said. “It’s like you have a mind meld.”
The whole point is to make sure your dog has fun, she said.
“Essentially, it’s a sport where you play with your dog,” she said.
The other thing she likes about agility is the community of people, she said.
“Everyone cheers everybody else on,” she said. “It’s fun, a lighthearted atmosphere.”
Everybody wore tutus Saturday, she said, even the dogs. The dogs couldn’t run wearing their tutus, but the people did.
Gregg and Amy Tabor of Dallas brought five Shelties to the agility trial, but only three of them competed — Piper, Brodie and Avery. Between them, the Tabors have been running agility trials for 15-20 years.
Gregg said his wife won two qualifications.
“I haven’t won anything,” he said. “But I had fun, and that’s why we do this — to play with our dogs and have fun. We always enjoy our stay here.”
The Tabors didn’t wear tutus. She said she didn’t know where to get them.
They plan to make another agility trial this weekend at the Watt Arena in the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, he said.
