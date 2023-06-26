According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth there could be a slight chance for rain by the weekend, but with temperatures expected above 100 every day this week, area cooling centers are open.
The Killeen Housing Authority’s Moss Rose Center at 1103 East Avenue E, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday with water and a meal to anyone who needs it.
The Friends in Crisis Shelter at 412 E. Sprott Street will open any day on which temperatures are expected to be above 100 degrees. Doors open at 1 p.m. and remain open overnight. The shelter closes every morning after breakfast around 7 a.m. to allow staff an opportunity to deep clean the facility.
City of Killeen buildings are always open to the public and available for cooling off during each facility’s normal business hours. Those buildings include city hall, libraries, the recreation center and police headquarters.
In Harker Heights, the recreation center at 307 Miller’s Crossing is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if needed. The Center will be closed Sundays. The Harker Heights Police Department Lobby at 402 Indian Trail is open 24 hours, 7 days a week.
Residents in Bell County have had over two weeks with temperatures at or above 100 degrees during the day. This week is no exception, according to Meteorologist Steve Fano with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
A heat-advisory was issued by NWS-Fort Worth for Monday and Tuesday until 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s temperature will rise to near 105 with heat index values as high as 108. South winds will continue at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Under clear skies, Tuesday’s overnight temperature will cool to only around 77. South winds will continue at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday expect temperatures to be near 104 with the lows dipping into the mid-70s. South winds will continue to blow warm across the area.
The forecast for Thursday will continue sunny and hot, with a high near 102. The evening temperatures will cool to the mid-70s.
On Friday, south winds will continue to blow warm air at 10-15 mph but sunny and hot conditions continue with a high near 102 by Friday afternoon. Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 76.
The expected high on Saturday will be near 101 under sunny skies, but after dark, the temperature will cool to around 77.
“Rain is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday,” said Steve Fano of the National Weather Service. “But we’re only looking at a slight chance, both days.”
Sunday will bring the area its first chance of showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures just below the century mark at 99 degrees. A 20% chance of rain is predicted under mostly cloudy skies Sunday with a low around 77.
Monday’s expected high is near 98 with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms possible.
“Temperatures are expected to be hotter this week by a few degrees, but we don’t have so much of the humidity,” Fano said.
When asked about a forecast for Independence Day, Fano confirmed that the “over 100 every day” weather pattern was changing.
“While temperatures will be hot, forecasts indicate next week should bring highs below 100, even if it’s only in the 90s,” Fano said.
