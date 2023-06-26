WEATHER Graphic

According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth there could be a slight chance for rain by the weekend, but with temperatures expected above 100 every day this week, area cooling centers are open.

The Killeen Housing Authority’s Moss Rose Center at 1103 East Avenue E, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday with water and a meal to anyone who needs it.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

