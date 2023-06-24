WEATHER Graphic

Hot and humid weather will continue through early in the week, resulting in a continued threat for heat-related illnesses, according to the National Weather Service.

“We are wanting people to continue practicing heat safety, avoid extensive time outdoors during the heat,” NWS meteorologist Allison Prater told KDH Saturday. “Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty, wear white loose clothing and especially check on the elderly population.”

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

