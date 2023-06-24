Hot and humid weather will continue through early in the week, resulting in a continued threat for heat-related illnesses, according to the National Weather Service.
“We are wanting people to continue practicing heat safety, avoid extensive time outdoors during the heat,” NWS meteorologist Allison Prater told KDH Saturday. “Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty, wear white loose clothing and especially check on the elderly population.”
Sunday weather will be similar to Saturday’s weather. The high temperature will be 101 with a low temperature at 78 during the nightfall. Southwest winds will be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Starting Monday, temperatures will slowly start increasing with high temperatures being 104 with the heat index being similar to Sunday along with the winds staying at 10-15 mph for the day. Low temperatures will be at 77.
Tuesday will be sunny and hot with winds picking up to 25 mph. The high is near 105 with the low being 77. The wind will pick up to 30 mph during the nightfall.
Wednesday’s temperature will be the hottest for the week climbing to 106 with winds reaching only to about 25 mph. The low for the day is 76 with clear skies.
Starting Thursday the temperature will start slowly climbing back down with a high of 103 and low of 76, this trend will continue to Friday with similar wind patterns.
According to meteorologist Prater, starting on that upcoming Saturday the temperature will be decreasing to the very low 100’s at most.
