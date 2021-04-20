Area motorcycle riders are invited to take part in the 10th annual Do You See Me Now ride on Sunday from Joker’s Ice House in Killeen to Junction on Route 36 in Gatesville.
Registration for the ride will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at Joker’s, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, and riders will depart at 1 p.m. for the restaurant in Gatesville, 1216 N. Highway 36 Bypass.
Registration costs $15 per rider, and it includes an event patch. Additional patches cost $5.
The ride is a motorcycle safety and awareness ride.
At 11 a.m., Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra will read an present a city proclamation.
