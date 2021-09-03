Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen’s Transportation Division of the Public Works Department will be working with Lone Star Paving to complete the asphalt overlay and milling services on 10th Street, according to Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford.
The work will begin at 7 a.m. and crews will be working from East Rancier Avenue to Hallmark Avenue. The project is expected to take up to four days, depending on weather conditions.
Ford said that road work would lead to intermittent closures, and will result in single, multiple and possible entire road closures throughout the four-day project.
There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure, and motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route, Ford said.
“It is very important that all vehicles obey the traffic control devices for the safety of the citizens and employees,” Ford siad.
For more information, please contact the office of transportation at 254-616-3135 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.