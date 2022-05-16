Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
- A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 1:04 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Pondview Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An assault was reported at 10:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Estes Drive.
- Illegal discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 11:22 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Deek Drive.
- Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Metropolitan Drive
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Wilshire Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:31 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Hilliard Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:54 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving with invalid license was reported at 9:34 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Dean Avenue and North Second Street.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North W. S. Young Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Court.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Harris Avenue and North 16th Street.
- Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Gigante Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
- An arrest for assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
- An aggravated robbery was reported at 7:49 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
- A robbery was reported at 9:13 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Evading arrest detention with a vehicle was reported at 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
- An accident was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and display of illegal license plate was reported at 3:33 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North 11th Street.
- An accident was reported at 5:18 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North First Street.
- An accident was reported at 6:06 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of South Farm to Market Road 116 and Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:16 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Mitchell Drive.
- Two arrests for assault with bodily injury, family violence were reported at 7:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
- An agency assist arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 11:26 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- An arrest for outstanding warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, display of illegal license plates and failure to appear was reported at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Chaucer Lane.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:16 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard..
- An arrest for public intoxication and warrants for failure to appear was reported at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- A terroristic threat of family, household was reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:13 a.m. Sunday on East Avenue G.
- A reckless driver was reported at 10:59 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of East Highway 190.
- Lost property was reported at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:07 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
- A theft was reported at 1:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious person was reported at 3:57 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
- A theft was reported at 4:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An agency assist arrest for theft, expired drivers license and Class C Traffic Offense was reported at 4:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft was reported at 4:28 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:57 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of South Highway 281.
- A reckless driver was reported at 10:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of South Highway 183.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.