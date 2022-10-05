Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cloud Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Display of license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Theft was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
An aggravated assault of a family member was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Golden Gate Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon Tuesday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
An assault was reported at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Dean Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Kingwood Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Ruiz Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Jefferis Avenue and Longview Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Welfare check was reported at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest for harassment was reported at 5:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Theft was reported at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Welfare check was reported at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Merganser Drive.
Disorderly conduct, public affray was reported at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Theft was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Welfare check was reported at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
A runaway was reported at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hardeman Street.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Seventh Street.
An arrest for duty on striking a fixture or landscaping was reported at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Merganser Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A arrest for outstanding warrants, theft was reported at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Beeline Lane.
A runaway was reported at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
An arrest for injury to the elderly, sexual assault was reported at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Tahuaya Drive.
An assault, family violence, sexual assault, bodily injury was reported at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Burglary of habitation was reported at 12:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Theft was reported at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday on Deb Lynn Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West North Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
An arrest for attempted manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Fieldstone Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.