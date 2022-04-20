The 11th annual Do You See me Now event will be held Sunday to promote motorcycle safety and awareness on the road.
The event will start at Bell County Motorworks in Temple. Registrations starts at 10 a.m. with entry for a single rider for $15 and double riders for $20, according to organizers.
There will be live music, food vendors and games. Merchandise, like T-shirts and patches, will also be sold at the event.
The ride will start at 1 p.m. and go from Temple to Lampasas High School.
Local police will escort the ride and block highway entrances.
For more information, go to dysmn.org or email dysmn2012@gmail.com.
