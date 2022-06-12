Two multi-million-dollar water projects are on the table to keep up with growing water needs and improve reliability in the event of a power outage.
As part of a new state requirement following 2021’s Winter Storm Uri, cities will soon be required to pitch in millions of dollars for a backup power source for the Belton Lake water plant, controlled by the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
The total cost of the project, recently approved by the water district’s board, is anticipated to be just over $12 million.
A proposed Belton Lake water plant expansion project is on the back burner with a likely estimated price tag of more than $115 million.
During a Killeen City Council meeting Tuesday, Ricky Garrett, WCID-1 general manager, and Danielle Singh, Killeen’s assistant city manager, both emphasized the need for backup power generation.
“When we have a major issue that recovery time is important, we can’t be as reliable as we need to be for everybody we serve without standby generation,” Garrett said.
A lack of backup power generation at the Belton Lake water plant was felt by residents in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, and Nolanville in May when an Oncor fuse blew, causing the plant to lose power for three hours, and forcing 200,000 people and businesses across the area to be placed under boil-water notices for days.
Killeen’s portion of the power project — around $4.895 million — is based on the amount of water Killeen receives from the Belton plant, Garrett explained to Councilman Jose Segarra Tuesday.
“Killeen’s percentage was just under 50% because you enjoy a little under 50% of the total capacity there,” Garrett told Segarra Tuesday.
Singh and Jonathan Locke, Killeen’s executive director of finance, do not believe Killeen’s portion of the bill will cause utility rates to increase.
Singh said the backup power project would have “no impact” on the city’s debt service payments and “very minimal impact overall.”
“And it gets us a huge thing of having that resiliency to make sure our water is safe and can be produced even when there’s no electricity,” she said.
Locke also referenced a grant WCID-1 will seek from the state that, if awarded, would essentially lower Killeen’s commitment by around $1 million — to a total of around $3.9 million.
WCID-1 will pursue a Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant in the amount of $5 million. If approved, Fort Hood would be reimbursed its entire $2.1 million, while the remaining $2.9 million would be disbursed to the other remaining entities, including Killeen.
In addition, WCID’s consultant Josh Coleman said the backup power generation would allow WCID-1 to “leverage that power” and possibly sell it back to the state’s electric grid.
“The real time market prices can go pretty high and it doesn’t take long for those prices to get real high and generate that type of income,” he said.
Coleman said such a sale could provide WCID-1 with $500,000 to $700,000 to offset electric cost.
Last year, WCID-1 began planning for backup power at the Belton water plant following the devastating Winter Storm Uri and before the Texas Legislature solidified the necessity with the passage of Senate Bill 3, which requires entities across the state such as WCID-1 to have an emergency plan that assures continuous service when a power outage lasts longer than 24 hours. .
After weighing options, the WCID-1 board of directors opted for natural gas-fired generators.
Coleman, the chief operating officer of L5E Group — WCID’s consultant on the project — told the Killeen council on Tuesday that it had also considered diesel-fueled generators but it would’ve been cost prohibitive.
On May 25, the WCID-1 board approved the project, which allows the district to enter into contract with RPower of The Woodlands to complete the project. In total, the project is estimated to cost $12.16 million — around $10.8 million to RPower and the remainder for an Atmos gas meter station and the purchase of Oncor transformers.
According to the proposal, RPower will install 16 generators rated at a 625 kilowatt capacity, which totals to WCID-1’s desired 10 megawatts of energy generation. There will also be about 11,000 feet of 6-inch natural gas line that will need to be installed, Garrett explained Tuesday.
FEEDBACK
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said Tuesday she is “over boil-water notices” and looking for consistency from the water entity.
“What happened with the 48-inch pipe breaking and then we had Oncor electric problems, I mean it just seems like when its the worst time for it to happen, it happens,” Nash-King said. “So I’m over that and I just want the best at the price that we’re paying.”
Killeen Councilman Ken Wilkerson emphasized the need for future planning and asked Garrett to give the City Council as much notice as possible on large projects so the city can put money aside and plan ahead.
“So it’s not the sticker shock that we get right now,” Wilkerson said.
Segarra said planning ahead is difficult but necessary.
“I know it’s hard, from the council’s perspective — from leadership — it’s very hard to think ahead,” Segarra said. “Whether it’s roads, whether it’s water — a precious resource ... but you know what’s even harder is not being prepared. And that’s the difficulty because I know that when we’re not prepared, when we could’ve done something, we hear from it a lot.”
Councilman Riakos Adams recommended WCID-1 create a “continuity of operations plan” and asked if there was a backup to the backup plan in the off chance both water plants are inoperable.
Garrett explained to Adams that there isn’t a water supplier large enough or close enough to be able to provide water to the area, comments that were similar to what he told the WCID-1 board in its last meeting on May 25 when he spoke about the looming Belton plant expansion.
“As we sit here today, there’s no other source that can provide that capacity,” Garrett said in May. “It doesn’t mean that something couldn’t become available, but what I’ve learned from the Integrated Water Resources Plan is we’re not the only ones in this boat.
“There’s greater demand for the water than there was just 10 years ago — maybe even five years ago. Because the growth, particularly along I-35, is greater than has been anticipated.”
Garrett said it is important that the district educate its customers and try to secure their commitment and to move forward to not miss the “window of opportunity.”
Plant Expansion
As it stands, the Belton Lake water treatment plant is about 70 years old.
Between 1949 and 1954, the U.S. Army constructed the 12 million-gallons-per-day treatment plant on Belton Lake, which was also created by the construction of the Belton Dam at the same time.
The Department of the Army prohibited Fort Hood from being in the wholesale water business, as a result, WCID-1 was created in 1952 to sell water to Killeen and other area cities. WCID-1 continues to lease the Belton plant from the Army to this day.
In 2021, Garrett began visiting water stakeholders to see if they would like to commit to additional water that would come available from expansion of the Belton water plant.
The reason for the expansion? Looming water scarcity.
“Some projects like this one, there is a capacity interest that’s at stake,” Garrett said in May. “We have entities that need additional capacity within the next 15-20 years. Some need it sooner than others, but in all the cases with Killeen, Copperas Cove, 439 (Water Supply Corp.), WCID-3, they all need capacity in that horizon.”
Garrett explained in the May 25 meeting that the “window” of opportunity for the Stillhouse Hollow Lake plant to offset the Belton plant could be anywhere between four to eight years. During the expansion of the Belton plant, he said the Stillhouse plant would take the brunt of water treatment. He has further explained that the window of opportunity will likely close when expansion and population growth in south and west Killeen begin to dominate the Stillhouse water plant.
“But whether the window is four or eight years, we know from prior major projects that the timeline is always more than you expect,” he said.
The expansion would entail increasing the plant’s treatment capacity by around 28 million gallons per day — from 90 million to 118 million gallons per day.
The expansion plan also aims to modify the raw water pump station with a new electrical building, install a new raw waterline, and build a 53 million gallons per day treatment structure, a four million gallon clearwell, a high service pump station expansion and other upgrades.
Garrett told the water board in May that he wishes there was a “Plan B” or “Plan C.”
“But I don’t have it at this time,” he said.
On Tuesday, Singh said she was working with WCID and other area city managers on different timeline options to “move the project forward.”
