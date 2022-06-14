Despite saying Friday’s homicide was the 10th of the year in the city, Killeen police officials confirmed they are tracking 12 people who were killed in the city since Jan. 1 that they classify as a homicide. The reason for the difference? The reporting system, according to KPD.
The Killeen Police Department reports its crime data via the National Incident-Based Reporting System. That system funnels the data to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, according to the FBI.
“Remember, we use NIBRS now, and NIBRS tracks it different,” Ofelia Miramontez, KPD’s public affairs officer, said on Tuesday.
According to Miramontez, NIBRS tracks the number of incidents as opposed to deceased individuals. So far this year, there have been two double homicides — one on March 12 when Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, were killed, and one on March 24 when A’lik Wilson, 15, and Revierra Elizabeth Aline Gibson, 18.
“It’s because it’s NIBRS,” Miramontez said. “The way you have it, (it’s) 10 incidents with 12 bodies.”
Police said earlier this week that Helena Deloris Holmes, 51, was pronounced dead early Saturday at a hotel in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, marking the city’s 12th homicide of 2022. Police had been called there in reference to a disturbance.
Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was ordered. An arrest affidavit for Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36, who was arrested and charged in the death, stated that Holmes had been strangled.
Of the 10 criminal homicide cases this year, three of them have led to an arrest. Another has been closed due to the death of KPD’s primary suspect.
Eleven of the 12 individuals were killed within the first three months of the year.
In another case, not believed to be investigated as a criminal homicide, Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen, a martial artist and teacher with a Black Belt, was shot by KPD Officer Devin Hill on April 5 during an altercation at a convenience store on Fort Hood Street. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and, when complete, will hand it over to the Bell County District Attorney, who is expected to present it to the grand jury. The grand jury will decide if any criminal charges should be brought up against the officer.
2022 Criminal Homicides
Here is a list of criminal homicides that have occurred in Killeen since Jan. 1.
Jan. 6: Roderick Pollard, 41, was fatally shot at the Obok Restaurant and Club at 2815 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
Jan. 8: Elvin Joel Vale Crespo, 31, was found deceased inside a residence in the 300 block of 22nd Street. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 5: Ketrelle Bolden, 31, was fatally shot in the 1300 block of North Gray Street. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 7: Robin Lynn Ashford, 49, was found dead inside an apartment that had caught fire in the 4300 block of Lake Road in Killeen. Police officially classified it as a homicide two days later. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 10: Nicholas Gage Debrum, 19, was shot — ultimately fatally — at Village at Fox Creek Apartments in Killeen. He died March 11 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 11: Neosha A. Johnson, 25, was fatally shot and found in a residence in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive. Police have closed this case due to the death of the primary suspect.
March 12: Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, were fatally shot during a domestic incident at a residence in the 400 block of Vega Lane. Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
March 22: Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, was fatally shot at a cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 24: A’lik Wilson, 15, and 18-year-old Revierra Elizabeth Aline Gibson were fatally shot at a residence in the 600 block of Brook Drive. Police said that 17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.
July 11: Helena Deloris Holmes, 51, died in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Police said Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36, was taken into custody and ultimately charged for a first-degree felony murder charge.
