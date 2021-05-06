Kid’s Advantage and Accumulative Advantage will be hosting the 12th Annual CenTex Pro Football and Cheer Camp on June 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium .
There will be over 15 current or past professional football players to instruct and mentor the youth, according to a news release from the organizers.
The players who will be present for the camp include:
Roy Miller III, a former defensive tackle for the Texas Longhorns and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Bucaneers in the National Football League
Tommie Harris, a former defensive tackle for the Oklahoma Sooners and the Chicago Bears.
Juaquin Iglesias, a former wide receiver for Oklahoma and the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans.
Dominique Zeigler, a former wide receiver for the Baylor Bears and the San Francisco 49ers.
Derrick Johnson, a former linebacker for the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tony Hills, a former offensive tackle with the Texas Longhorns and multiple NFL teams, including the Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jamiel Showers, a former quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies and the University of Texas El Paso, as well as the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerrell Freeman, a former linebacker for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and the Chicago Bears and a couple more NFL teams.
LaMarcus McDonald, a former linebacker for Texas Christian University and the former San Diego Chargers.
Rashad Bobino, a former linebacker for the Texas Longhorns.
JR Brown
Columbus Givens III, a former wide receiver for Southern Methodist University.
Orlando Thomas, a former defensive back for the Minnesota Vikings.
Romonce Taylor, a former running back for the Texas Longhorns.
The Accumulative Advantage Foundation was created to show appreciation for servicemen and their families, according to the release.
“We bring successful military dependents such as teachers, business men/women, celebrities, and NFL players back to their communities to empower kids and thank veterans,” the release said. “We use sports camps, mentorship programs, workshops, and motivational talks, to bring awareness to our core values such as continuing education.”
Sign ups for students, volunteers, coaches and sponsors are still being accepted.
Those interested can visit www.nflcamp21.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.