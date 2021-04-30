Saturday and Sunday, young entrepreneurs will have lemonade stands set up throughout the Fort Hood area to include Harker Heights, Killeen, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and Belton in celebration of Lemonade Day.
Lemonade Day Weekend is a rain or shine event.
This weekend marks 12 years of Lemonade Day in the Fort Hood area. Lemonade Day participants have spent the last few months learning how to start, own and operate their own business — a lemonade stand. Some youth will be set up in front of their homes, while others have asked permission of a local business to use their store front. On Lemonade Day, the cities of Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove allow Lemonade Day participants to set up in city parks as well. With their profits, participants are encouraged to spend a little, save a little, and give a little of their profits, according to a news release from Lemonade Day.
Lemonade Day is a free, community program dedicated to teaching children, pre-K through high school, how to start, own and operate their own business – a lemonade stand. Lemonade Day is presented by First National Bank Texas and Fort Hood National Bank, along with Fort Hood Family Housing and local sponsor H-E-B. For more information about Lemonade Day, visit http://forthood.lemonadeday.org.
STAND LOCATIONS
The community can view lemonade stand locations posted by participants on the Stand Locator Map. Visit forthood.lemonadeday.org and click the red “Stands on the Map” button. Potential customers can hover over each dot to view location details. The map is updated daily.
Here are some of the locations:
Copperas Cove
All Are Welcome
Bush’s Chicken Cove, 112 W. Highway 190, in Copperas Cove
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Catching the Rainbow & LEGO Against Bullying, 1437 Lubbock Drive, in Copperas Cove
Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday & Sunday
Dr. Seuss on the Loose Lemonade
Copperas Cove Leader Press, 2210 E. Business Highway 190, in Copperas Cove
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ocean’s Bounty Lemonade, High Seas for Heroes
Walgreens, 527 U.S. Highway 190, in Copperas Cove
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Fort Hood
The Great Place Lemonade
PX Exchange on Clear Creek, BLDG 4250, Clear Creek Road, in Fort Hood
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Lu Lu Lemonade
PX Exchange on Clear Creek, BLDG 4250, Clear Creek Road, in Fort Hood
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
Samuel’s Real Dill Pickles, 51512-1 TAOS St., in Fort Hood
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Killeen
Songhai Youth Entrepreneurs
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Killeen
Hours: 11 a.m. Saturday
Nutree Fitness, 503 N 38th St., in Killeen
Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
Harker Heights
Miss B Lemonade & The 3 B’s Lemonade
Petco, 201 E Central Texas Expy., in Harker Heights
Hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Triple E’s Lemonade, 100 Mountain Lion Road, in Harker Heights
Hours: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.