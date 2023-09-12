HARKER HEIGHTS — Ground Game Texas, an Austin-based progressive organization, and local residents rallied at the Harker Heights City Council meeting on Tuesday to call for action on decriminalized marijuana in the city.

A total of 13 people spoke either for enforcement of the ordinance or for the city to continue as it is, which is not adopting the ordinance that voters have approved twice.

(1) comment

Scot

We have some serious revisionist history form the HH city manager in this story.

Up until tonight, the city manager told this paper and Citizens he had an opinion regarding city ordinance 10.16 which precluded the referendum from reinstituting the original Prop A. It was complete hogwash and of course know through Open Records requests that he lied and there was no legal opinion to that effect.

So tonight, the CM comes back to the original city attorney argument that it is against State law...ok, then announce the election results and repeal just like this Council did last December. If that is the story the CM is going on, there now is NO REASON not to announce the election and then do a follow-on repeal.

I just don't understand the resistance to announcing and acting on a referendum election the city put in place. Now up until the CM's latest statement in this article, his story was that this 10.16 ordinance was the basis for not doing anything.

His story is all over the map. What will be the reason next week? He was caught in a lie (regarding 10.16 overruling the Referendum) and now he is changing the narrative. But maybe it gives him the path to put this on ana agenda and get his city attorney to attest to his reason.

Because the city attorney was never going to risk his legal reputation to cover for the CM's 10.16 lie to the voters.

