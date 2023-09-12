HARKER HEIGHTS — Ground Game Texas, an Austin-based progressive organization, and local residents rallied at the Harker Heights City Council meeting on Tuesday to call for action on decriminalized marijuana in the city.
A total of 13 people spoke either for enforcement of the ordinance or for the city to continue as it is, which is not adopting the ordinance that voters have approved twice.
Some who spoke and called for the city to listen to the will of the voters, such as Ground Game Texas Director Julie Oliver, presented statistics about how much money the city could save taxpayers by not enforcing low-level marijuana crimes.
She said that since the first half of 2022, enforcement of low-level marijuana possession has increased, which accounts for approximately an additional $180,000 cost to the city’s taxpayers.
“Now, if you had implemented Prop A, you’d be saving the Harker Heights taxpayer $235,000 a year,” Oliver said.
She also referenced the Farm Bill of 2018, which legalized low-potency marijuana, adding that Texas has a legal form of marijuana called hemp and that it is indistinguishable from illegal marijuana except for a test that she said the city does not budget for.
“You’ve had disregard for elections now twice, you’ve had disregard for taxpayers — obviously — in increasing enforcement,” Oliver said. “I want to know when you’re going to honor the will of the voters.”
In an election last November, 64% of voters in Heights favored to pass Proposition A, which bans police officers from making arrests or issuing citations for misdemeanor pot possession.
The City Council repealed the ordinance last fall less than two weeks after voters approved it at the polls, citing the measure’s conflict with state law.
After Ground Game led a referendum to reverse the city’s repeal on the May election ballot, it passed by a single vote, 1,635 votes to 1,634 — appearing to reverse the city’s repeal action.
Days before the May election, Harker City Manager David Mitchell said the city attorney informed him and the referendum’s petitioners that an ordinance on the city’s books would not allow the council to adopt the marijuana ordinance, so the outcome of the referendum vote would be moot.
Harker Heights resident Howard Arey, who opposed the proposition on the ballot, stood with Oliver and others.
Arey called the city’s “disregard” for the election results “dangerous.”
“You know that I was here before anybody else saying we should not decriminalize marijuana,” he told the council. “But I find it a lot more dangerous when elected bodies disregard elections because they don’t like the outcome.
“And I hope we come back, put this on an agenda, announce the election results. If the lawyer says you have a legitimate reason, then let the public know that, but let’s stop disregarding this election.”
Tuesday’s back-and-forth between both sides was peaceful, though audible mutters were heard during various people’s comments.
Laurie McElhiney, who is against implementing the ordinance, punctuated her comments by stating that no matter how many people she had sign a petition or vote in an election, action must be taken at the state or federal level.
“It doesn’t matter how many signatures I get; I have to go knock on (Gov.) Greg Abbott’s door and say, ‘You’ve got to change the law,’” she said. “And until that happens, it’s against the law; it’s against the Constitution in Texas.”
Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell reiterated after the meeting that despite the number of votes the proposition receives on the ballot, he cannot give them what they want because it is the city attorney’s opinion that the ordinance would be in violation of state law.
Much like Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols, the city of Harker Heights has cited Section 370.003 of the Texas Local Government Code as its reasoning for not enacting the ordinance.
The section states, “The governing body of a municipality, the commissioners court of a county, or a sheriff, municipal police department, municipal attorney, county attorney, district attorney, or criminal district attorney may not adopt a policy under which the entity will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs, including Chapters 481 and 483, Health and Safety Code, and federal law.”
Chapter 481 of the Health and Safety Code states that possession of 4 ounces or less is considered a misdemeanor.
McElhiney concluded her remarks with a poignant statement to the council.
“Do you want your kids to go to school smelling like pot? Go ahead. Go ahead and decriminalize it,” she said, adding that if the council adopts the ordinance, the council members will be wearing the shame. “If you’re not doing it for us, do it for the kids.”
Evan Hodson, also against the implementation of the ordinance, quoted Martin Luther King Jr. during his remarks.
“In his ‘Letter from Birmingham Jail,’ Martin Luther King asked, ‘How do we know the law is unjust and should not be obeyed? There’s a moral duty to obey a just law, but another moral duty to disobey and unjust law,’” Hodson said. “And he said, ‘If law does not comport with moral law or the law of God’ – which I would argue they’re the same thing – ‘they need to be disobeyed.’
“There is no moral component to consuming an intoxicant. There is no moral component to getting stoned.
“Disobeying the laws of Texas, the Constitution of Texas, the hierarchy of laws, there is no justification when everything is said and done. The citizens of Harker Heights cannot vote, by whatever majority, to disregard the laws of Texas. They cannot vote by majority to disregard the Constitution.”
We have some serious revisionist history form the HH city manager in this story.
Up until tonight, the city manager told this paper and Citizens he had an opinion regarding city ordinance 10.16 which precluded the referendum from reinstituting the original Prop A. It was complete hogwash and of course know through Open Records requests that he lied and there was no legal opinion to that effect.
So tonight, the CM comes back to the original city attorney argument that it is against State law...ok, then announce the election results and repeal just like this Council did last December. If that is the story the CM is going on, there now is NO REASON not to announce the election and then do a follow-on repeal.
I just don't understand the resistance to announcing and acting on a referendum election the city put in place. Now up until the CM's latest statement in this article, his story was that this 10.16 ordinance was the basis for not doing anything.
His story is all over the map. What will be the reason next week? He was caught in a lie (regarding 10.16 overruling the Referendum) and now he is changing the narrative. But maybe it gives him the path to put this on ana agenda and get his city attorney to attest to his reason.
Because the city attorney was never going to risk his legal reputation to cover for the CM's 10.16 lie to the voters.
