Fort Hood’s top headquarters unit — III Corps — announced Wednesday that 14 soldiers under III Corps command were discharged from the Army last month for refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine.
The discharges were III Corps-wide, which includes units at four different installations: Fort Hood; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Bliss, Texas; and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Each of the soldiers were released under a general discharge. According to Army regulations, recipients of a general discharge will receive entitlement to benefits such as VA medical and dental services, VA home loans and burial in national cemeteries, but they will not receive educational benefits under either the Montgomery or Post-9/11 GI Bill like those with an honorable discharge. In May, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation to upgrade those discharges to honorable. As of Wednesday, the bill — titled the Allowing Military Exemptions, Recognizing Individual Concerns About New Shots (AMERICANS) Act — has been referred to the Committee on Armed Services, according to the Congress website.
A similar bill in the House — also the AMERICANS Act — was introduced into the Congressman Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana. It has been referred to the House Committee on Armed Services.
Of the 14 III Corps soldiers discharged in June for vaccine refusal, three were sergeants, six were specialists, four were privates first class and one was a private. The private was separated partially for the vaccine refusal and partially for drug-related offenses, according to a report released Wednesday by III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White. Three other III Corps soldiers — two sergeants and a private — were discharged in June for various reasons.
Questions to Fort Hood officials about how many of the 14 soldiers discharged last month were from Fort Hood were not answered by 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.
In May, 17 III Corps soldiers were discharged for refusing to get the vaccine.
