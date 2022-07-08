A brush fire in south Killeen scorched around 15 acres and came within about 100 feet of a new subdivision and houses under construction, Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski told the Herald in a phone call Friday evening.
"Luckily as that was occurring, winds shifted and started to push it parallel to it, rather than towards it," Kubinski said. "We had a little bit of luck with the wind shift here.
At the time winds shifted, a helicopter from Travis County Star Flight out of Austin, was circling around and surveying the fire from the air. Ultimately, Kubinski said the department did not need the helicopter's service other than an acreage estimate.
"Had it broken into either of those two areas of concern, we would've had them dropping 600 gallons of water at a time pretty darn quick," Kubinski said.
The fire, which occurred near Herring Legacy Estates just off Chaparral Road between East Trimmier Road and Money Pit Road, was reported at 5:02 p.m.
As of a little after 7 p.m., Kubinski had declared the fire "out."
To battle the blaze, the Killeen Fire Department used seven booster trucks and received assistance from the Central Bell County Volunteer Fire Department in Nolanville and the Harker Heights Fire Department.
