After successful completion of course requirements, the following students will receive their perspective diplomas of graduation or certificates of participation at 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 from Lindy Jones, founder of Emerge School of Prophetic Ministry in Killeen.
The ceremony will be aired on Face Book Live at KHMCF18. The ministry school congratulates the following students:
- Virginia Chatman
- Deborah Domico
- Dana Eackles
- Verline Gordon
- Adrienne Jackson
- Christine Jefferson
- Sara Thornton-Johnson
- Danny L. Jones
- LaDonnia Jones
- Yolanda Roberson
- Pamela Sanders
- Donna Powell-Tabron
- LaSherl B. Thomas
- Myrana Washington
- Gloria Yelder
