HARKER HEIGHTS — The 55th annual Central Texas Home Builders Association Parades of Homes begins Friday.
The event features more than a dozen open houses of homes for sale in the area, built by various home builders.
According to the organization’s website, “part of the reason for our success and longevity is thanks to the various sponsors who see the value in our Parade of Homes. We’re fortunate to partner with reputable area companies.”
The association will hold a invite-only kickoff party tonight where they will honor two scholarship recipients.
Grads Chase Keller of Belton High School and Madelyn Merrell of Idalou High School will receive a $1,000 check each. Keller will be attending Temple College to major music and Merrell is expected to attend Lubbock Christian University to major in medical dermatology.
According to Teri Stermer, the association’s executive director, qualifications for the scholarship include being a family member of an association member. Keller is the grandson of Billy Tucker of Quality Builders Group and Merrell is the daughter of Warren Merrell of Thermo Dynamic Insulation.
This weekend, 16 featured abodes are open to the public from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday — with social distancing and face masks required.
The 2020 Parade of Homes are:
3919 Aransas Drive, Belton
1129 Redleaf Drive, Nolanville
3006 Box Canyon, Nolanville
4015 Fossil Ridge, Nolanville
5011 Brandy Drive, Nolanville
8000 Tenley Way, Killeen
7805 Hathaway Lane, Harker Heights
7606 Pyrite Drive, Killeen
7706 Pyrite Drive, Killeen
788 Magnolia Drive, Killeen
909 McLintock Cove, Killeen
6612 Cassidy Lane, Killeen
3802 Pearl Valley, Copperas Cove
3720 Wild Mule, Kempner
3637 Morgan Mill Road, Kempner
For more information, go to cthbaparadeofhomes.com.
