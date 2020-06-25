Parade of Homes

Map of the 2020 Parade of Homes

 cthbaparadeofhomes.com

HARKER HEIGHTS — The 55th annual Central Texas Home Builders Association Parades of Homes begins Friday.

The event features more than a dozen open houses of homes for sale in the area, built by various home builders.

According to the organization’s website, “part of the reason for our success and longevity is thanks to the various sponsors who see the value in our Parade of Homes. We’re fortunate to partner with reputable area companies.”

The association will hold a invite-only kickoff party tonight where they will honor two scholarship recipients.

Grads Chase Keller of Belton High School and Madelyn Merrell of Idalou High School will receive a $1,000 check each. Keller will be attending Temple College to major music and Merrell is expected to attend Lubbock Christian University to major in medical dermatology.

According to Teri Stermer, the association’s executive director, qualifications for the scholarship include being a family member of an association member. Keller is the grandson of Billy Tucker of Quality Builders Group and Merrell is the daughter of Warren Merrell of Thermo Dynamic Insulation.

This weekend, 16 featured abodes are open to the public from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday — with social distancing and face masks required.

The 2020 Parade of Homes are:

3919 Aransas Drive, Belton

1129 Redleaf Drive, Nolanville

3006 Box Canyon, Nolanville

4015 Fossil Ridge, Nolanville

5011 Brandy Drive, Nolanville

8000 Tenley Way, Killeen

7805 Hathaway Lane, Harker Heights

7606 Pyrite Drive, Killeen

7706 Pyrite Drive, Killeen

788 Magnolia Drive, Killeen

909 McLintock Cove, Killeen

6612 Cassidy Lane, Killeen

3802 Pearl Valley, Copperas Cove

3720 Wild Mule, Kempner

3637 Morgan Mill Road, Kempner

For more information, go to cthbaparadeofhomes.com.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Tags

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.