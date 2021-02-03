The Killeen Police Department swore in 16 new police officers recently.
The department’s Facebook page said the new officers passed the KPD Basic Peace Officer Course No. 32, and were recognized during a ceremony on Friday.
Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the police department, said the officers will be going through the KPD academy next and participate in field training.
With the addition of the officers, the department now has 260 authorized officers and 23 vacancies, according to Miramontez.
