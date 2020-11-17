Killeen police arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the death of Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres in the 2500 block Camp Cooper Drive on Sept. 25, department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release Tuesday.
“It was determined that the suspect did then and there recklessly cause the death of Rocha-Torres by shooting him with a deadly weapon and concealing physical evidence, namely the firearm, with intent to impair its availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation,” the release said.
The Bell County Attorney’s Office, Juvenile Division, issued a “directive to apprehend” for manslaughter, the release said.
The 16-year-old is currently being held at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.
KPD does not release the names of juveniles.
