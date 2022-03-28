A fire that has already burned more than 33,000 acres at Fort Hood has a “high potential for growth” as area firefighters continue containment efforts amid drought conditions Monday.
The “Crittenburg Complex” fire consists of three wildfires that burned together, according to information from the Texas A&M Forest Service on Monday morning, and has a “high potential for growth” as crews continue to use airplanes to drop water to slow the fire’s spread. As of early Monday afternoon, the fire is 0% contained.
The Texas A&M Forest Service Task Force from McGregor, the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System team, and multiple local fire departments are at Fort Hood battling the fire with ground and air equipment.
Monday, the Texas A&M Forest Service increased the estimated size of the Fort Hood fire from just over 17,000 acres to 33,000 acres.
In a news release Monday, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Wes Moorehead said wildfire conditions have no sign of stopping anytime soon.
"As conditions across a large portion of the state worsen, wildfires that ignite are burning more intensely and are frequently resistant to control," Moorehead said. "Unfortunately, little to no precipitation is forecast for the immediate future and we expect the current level of wildfire activity to continue for some time."
Thursday and Friday, Fort Hood announced road closures due to smoke from “fires burning on small-arm ranges in the southern training areas.”
By Sunday afternoon, 200 residents from the town of Flat, just north of Fort Hood, were told to evacuate when the fire crossed into civilian territory. The Flat evacuation order was lifted Sunday evening.
“While there are not current any mandatory evacuations, emergency officials ask that residents of Flat, Fort Gates, and Gatesville be prepared for evacuations,” the Texas A&M Forest Service said in an update about the fire Monday.
In a Facebook post Monday morning, Coryell emergency management volunteers described the Fort Hood fire as 17,500-acres and five percent contained.
According to the Coryell All Hazards Preparedness Hub Facebook page, there are currently no evacuation orders in place.
“The Texas Forest Service is assisting the Fort Hood fire and reported working the 300-acre fire on private lands in Flat along with Coryell VFD units,” Coryell All Hazards Preparedness Hub posted Monday morning. “They will be on scene today with 3 dozer crews and an Engine Strike Team. Black Hawk helicopters are assigned. A task force meeting is scheduled for around 10:30 am. The early morning report was roughly 17,500 acres and 5% contained but they anticipate acreage to increase.”
Fort Hood public affairs officials are expected to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. about the massive blaze.
On Sunday, large plumes of billowing smoke from Fort Hood could be seen from dozens of miles away in all directions.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
