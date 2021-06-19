COPPERAS COVE — A group of 130 runners took off from the Copperas Cove City Park Saturday morning. They were competing in the H-E-B Summer Run to Fun 5K.
Another 40 competed virtually — on their own time — making total participation of 170 for the race that is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.
“Post-pandemic, that’s a good number,” said Alicia Menard, past president of the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau, which hosted the race. “We’re not far off the target number. Usually, we have 200 to 215.”
One of the runners, Killeen resident Holly Landez, said that though the in-person participation was smaller than normal, it is better than doing the runs on her own as was the case during the pandemic.
“It’s definitely more motivating to do it face-to-face than virtual, because while you’re still competing for points for the virtual races, it’s just not the same,” she said.
Landez said she is grateful for cities such as Copperas Cove for hosting races in the series.
The first runner across the line, 23-year-old Efrain Hernandez, finished in a time of 18:52.
He and his fiancee competed in the race Saturday morning. His fiancee is trying to teach him how to swim, and in return, they are competing in 5Ks together.
“We started doing 5Ks, because that was easy,” Hernandez said. “Other sports, you have to be on teams or you have to be in certain organizations, but for running, you just go out and do it.”
Hernandez coaches cross country and track at Killeen High School.
The Summer Run to Fun is normally held at South Park, but due to the condition of the path after recent wet weather, it had to be moved to the city park.
The Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau hosts three races from the race series, and the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department hosts one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.