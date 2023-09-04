The Killeen ISD, in partnership with the Killeen Police Department, will hold the 17th annual Freedom Walk in remembrance of the events on Sept. 11, 2001.
The walk will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Leo Buckley Stadium, on the campus at Killeen High School, 500 N. 38th St.
