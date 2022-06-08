More than 1,700 children, including 18 from Bell County, went missing while under the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in 2021, according to a new report.
Out of a total of 45,870 kids, 1,767 children under the state’s care went missing 3,528 times last year, 18 of which were from Bell County, according to a DFPS report released in May.
As of Aug. 31, the report states 85% of the missing children have been located and two of the children had “passed away while missing.”
The required annual report breaks down the data by age, ethnicity, gender and includes the number of missing DFPS children who were victims of trafficking.
Of those who went missing during 2021, 67% were ages 15-17 at the time, 53% were female, and 43% were Hispanic.
Harris and Bexar counties had the most number of missing children in the state, with 359 and 178 respectively, while Coryell County reported less than five. Lampasas County was not listed in the report. Williamson County had 10 missing children and McLennan County had 15.
“There were 1,632 unique children recovered from missing status in Fiscal Year 2021,” the report states. “Of the 1,632 children and youth who were recovered in Fiscal Year 2021, 119 (7.3%) were identified as being victimized while missing, 43 (2.6%) of whom were identified as a victim of sex trafficking and 3 (<0.2%) of whom were identified as a victim of labor trafficking.”
Of those children who were victims of sex trafficking, 93% were female.
To report human trafficking contact the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.
Read DFPS’ full report here: https://bit.ly/3tpvJiI.
