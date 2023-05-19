The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s “Leadership Killeen” class celebrated its graduation earlier this week.
The 2022-2023 class attendees have all passed and graduated for the year. The graduation was held at Brick & Barrel in downtown Killeen on Wednesday.
Leadership Killeen is a nine-month course where employers have new employees or existing employees go enroll to learn more about the city and how to lead.
The teachers for the class were community leaders and they passed down some knowledge to people who may lead in the future.
The class met once a month and their main focus was learning about the local government in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area.
The 18 total graduates are listed below:
Tamie Bowman – Atmos Energy
Tanner Carlson – Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
Pierce Drake – Linnemann Realty
Carol Ford – Seaton Medical Center Harker Heights
Garrett Fritz – First National Bank Texas
Kosheryl Fulghum – First Texas Bank
Bonnie Hanchey – City of Killeen
Janell Lewis-Ford – City of Killeen
Stephani Magnani – Killeen Engineering and Surveying
LaTasha McCombs – King Signature Homes
Mari Perez – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas
Shannon Pickron – Linnemann Realty
Jarrod Provost – City of Killeen
Edwin Revell – City of Killeen
Jade Segarra – Homevets Realty LLC.
Rena Skinner – Atmos Energy
Manny Tamarez – Texas A&M University-Central Texas
Graciela Valazquez – H-E-B
The next Leadership Killeen class will begin in September, and the chamber is now accepting applications.
The chamber is currently looking for three $700 sponsors to support an Ellison KISD student to go through the Leadership Killeen Class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.