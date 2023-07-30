Golfers vied for the top spot and a stuffed toy at Sunday’s mini-golf event at the Killeen Central Library.
Set up for fun, some came for competition and to test their skills on a course that wound around bookshelves and carpet traps.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Golfers vied for the top spot and a stuffed toy at Sunday’s mini-golf event at the Killeen Central Library.
Set up for fun, some came for competition and to test their skills on a course that wound around bookshelves and carpet traps.
Complete with clubs of all sizes and colored golf balls, families kept score and enjoyed the 18-hole course, set up by Russ Bolton from Dartmouth, Mass.
“This is my first time to golf,” said Andrew Gonzalez, 5. “I watch my dad all the time and I’m better than him.”
Julio Gonzalez, Andrew’s father, and his two brothers Luis, 7, and Gabriel, 8, each took turns on the green at Hole 6. True to his word, Andrew Gonzalez beat his dad by 2 strokes, but brother Luis hit a hole-in-one.
“That’s whatca gotta do,” Luis boasted to the others.
There were families from all over the area who came to try their skill.
George and Trudy Mobile of Harker Heights brought daughter Audry, 6, and the threesome enjoyed playing amongst the books and magazines.
“I read that book,” Audry said, pointing at a Dr. Suess favoriate. She continued playing on Hole 11.
By the time the first players had made it to the 18th hole, the library was full with patrons lining up to get inside.
Five-year-old Abi Gilbert was first to finish to a rousing cheer from employees and other spectators. Her prize — a pink and white stuffed donut toy.
Then, not to be outdone, her uncle Clark, 4, finished behind her. As the crowd cheered this time, the family helped to select his prize — a white stuffed donut toy.
Clearly, the stuffed donut toys were the ones to claim.
Library Supervisor Debbie Eubanks took a moment to thank all the staff members who took time out of their weekend to come and support the event.
“We have really great people who work at the library,’ Eubanks said. “They give of their time and talent for our patrons.”
The golf course was an idea that came out of a need following Hurricane Katrina. Bolton and his brother staged their first library mini-golf event as a fund-raiser in Trumbull, CT. Their unusual story unfolds on their website: https://libraryminigolf.com/.
Eubanks said the first year there wasn’t much enthusiasm, but last year there were over 125 families that came and enjoyed the event.
And, if this year’s crowd is any indication, next year’s event should be even bigger.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.