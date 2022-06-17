The Killeen Fire Department responded to a motorized vehicle that caught fire around 11:02 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Old FM 440.
A motorized vehicle, directly behind three 18-wheeler cargo trailers, caught fire and then spread to those trailers, according to KFD.
“The heat from the fire radiated into the trailer where wood items were being stored and caused some of the contents inside the trailer to catch fire,” KFD Fire Chief James C. Kubinski said in an email. “Fire crews had to empty the contents of the entire trailer to ensure everything was extinguished properly.”
No injuries were reported during the incident.
