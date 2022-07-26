A fiery crash on eastbound Interstate 14 near W.S. Young Drive in Killeen stalled traffic in both directions about 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.
An 18-wheeler appeared to have caught fire near the rear of the trailer and showed smoke and charring on the outside. Killeen emergency crews could be seen attending to the debris from two SUVs with damage, apparently involved in the crash.
Killeen police could be seen re-routing traffic eastbound onto Central Texas Expressway. Cars traveling westbound were also going slow.
Killeen Police Department has not provided any information regarding the accident, but social media posts indicate all three vehicles were traveling in the same direction and collided, causing the crash and ensuing fire.
One person on social media posted a video showing at least one of the truck’s rear tires on fire.
